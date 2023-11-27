The Civil Guard, within the framework of operation Duriel, has arrested a 52-year-old man, a resident of that town, in Barberá del Valles (Barcelona), as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of sexual assault of minors under 16 years of age, possession , production and distribution of child pornography.

The operation began within the framework of the international cooperation that the Civil Guard maintains with the United States, a country with which there is close collaboration in the fight against child pornography.

As a result of this cooperation, the Investigation Office of the US Department of Homeland Security (HSI) informed the Civil Guard about the alleged activity on the ‘Network’ of a ‘producer’ of child pornography who would be acting mainly in the province of Barcelona.

Due to the seriousness of the facts investigated and the forcefulness of the evidence available, the alleged perpetrator was arrested and an entry and search was carried out at his home in Barberá del Valles (Barcelona), where various items were seized. computer equipment and mass storage devices.

The pedophile material allegedly produced and distributed by the detainee himself contains different recordings in which this individual can be observed sexually assaulting children, on different occasions, from when they were 1 to 6 years old; However, in addition to these videos, the detainee had a large number of especially serious pedophile files in his possession.

The investigators, given the complexity and special vulnerability of the victims involved, traveled to other provinces in addition to activating collaboration mechanisms with French authorities for practical procedures and complete resolution of the case and, especially, with the objective of attending to the best interests of the affected minors.

The operation has been carried out by the Organic Unit of the Judicial Police of the Civil Guard of Barcelona, ​​and different Units of the Civil Guard have participated, such as the Central Women/Child Team (EMUME), agents from the Criminal Behavior Analysis Section. (SACD) of the Judicial Police Technical Unit.

The detainee is currently in preventive detention awaiting trial by order of the court investigating the case. The Civil Guard agents in charge of the investigation do not rule out the practice of new arrests related to the events investigated, as well as the identification of new victims.