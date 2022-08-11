A man has been arrested in A Coruña after having manufactured an AR-9 assault submachine gun in his home with a 3D printer. The semi-automatic weapon was practically finished and assembled with a hybrid assembly of purchased parts and others manufactured using PETG fiber. A Betanzos court ordered the arrest last Friday after “specialized cyber patrol agents” detected the now detainee, who is accused of the crimes of manufacturing and illegal possession of weapons, as one of the protagonists of an international channel in Spanish for fans of weapons manufacturing.

The investigation began precisely when police officers from the General Information Police Station, with the collaboration of the Provincial Information Brigade of A Coruña, saw that there was a Galician who was a very active member of the forum for gun assembling enthusiasts, where he offered to give advice and provide documentation about crafting weapons in 3D. Most of the participants in the aforementioned exchange group are from Spain and Latin America, according to a statement released this morning by the police.

The agents managed to find the house, located in a remote place, “which facilitated the illegal activity of the detainee,” the note says. Last Friday the search of the house took place, where the workshop where the manufacture of the weapons was completed was located. The metal parts of his mills were manufactured in his workplace, taking advantage of “his technical knowledge in the manufacture of metal parts.”

In his private workshop, the detainee had three printing machines, two computers, plans and documentation for the manufacture of weapons, a high-power slingshot crossbow, a crossbow modified by the detainee together with a large number of arrows, two telescopic sights or several airsoft weapons among other effects seized. He also had a large number of rolls of PETG fiber, already assembled parts of various weapons.

The manufacture of perfectly operational weapons using 3D printers has become a new headache for security forces. Already in 2020, the National Police dismantled in the so-called Operation Odilo, in which a person who handled two 3D printers was arrested, had already made 19 frames for short arms made with these machines and various fundamental parts. The rest of the pieces of weapons were obtained through purchases on the internet via postal parcel.

In May there was a conference at the University of Leiden (The Netherlands) on the threat of 3D printed weapons, where 120 participants from 20 countries confirmed the threat posed by the manufacture of state-of-the-art weapons at home. The AR-9 is a semi-automatic submachine gun that fires 9mm caliber bullets. It is a very popular weapon in America.