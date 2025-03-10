They did not accept their daughter’s sexual orientation and They decided to lock her at home. It is what has done a marriage of the Italian town of Ercolano, in the province of Naples, who have been arrested by the police officers accused of kidnapping and abuse in the family.

The 19 -year -old’s parents had already threatened their daughter and her partner, a 20 girl, with set fire to the house where the latter lives. Following this threat, both had taken refuge at a friend, as the Italian media explain.

The victim’s parents, however, had installed a GPS on their daughter’s mobile and managed to locate her. Once located, they went to the friend’s house and They took her to force Among the shouts of those present to enclose her at home, without allowing him to leave.

The kidnapped girl’s girlfriend notified the police, who made a statement to the witnesses and saw the recordings of the security cameras. After doing so, they appeared at the victim’s parents’ domicile and found the presence of the girl, who He cried inconsolably in his grandmother’s arms.









Once inside, the agents made a statement to the young woman, who explained that her parents they had locked her and did not allow her to leave or have contact with the outside. In addition, he reported other episodes of violence, blows and threats from his parents, who were arrested. After what happened, the girl decided to leave the family home.