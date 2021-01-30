The National Police arrived to mobilize four patrols JML Real city Saturday, 30 January 2021, 18:19



The jokes in bad taste usually have unexpected endings and more when playing with the Police and with a matter as delicate as sexist violence. This has been verified by a neighbor of Manzanares (Ciudad Real) who has been arrested for having telephoned 091 to play a joke.

The man called the police to report that he had just killed his wife in Ciudad Real. He even went so far as to detail the alleged address in which he was located: between the streets of Estación Vía Crucis and Paz, in the capital of La Mancha. Four patrols of the National Police traveled to this place, supported by agents of the Ciudad Real Local Police, who verified that nothing had happened and that they had all been victims of a heavy and unfortunate joke.

Police investigations managed to locate the origin of the telephone call and the Civil Guard proceeded to arrest the “joker” at his home in Manzanares, a town of 18,000 inhabitants. The arrested person is accused of a crime of public disorder, punishable by up to one year in prison in article 561 of the Penal Code, depending on the seriousness of the action and its repercussions. In this case, both the National Police and the Local Police of Ciudad Real devoted several hours of their work to investigating an alleged homicide that turned out to be a simple motive for a joke.