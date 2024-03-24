Brothers Brazão and Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Civil Police, will be detained in the capital's federal prison; have already undergone a custody hearing

The 3 arrested for involvement in the murder of councilor Marielle Franco, and her driver, Anderson Gomes, were transferred this Sunday (24 March 2024) to the federal prison in Brasília. They arrived at the PF (Federal Police) hangar in the Federal District at 4:03 pm.

Domingos and Chiquinho Brazão and Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Civil Police, have already undergone a custody hearing with Airton Vieira, an instructing judge in the office of minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

REMEMBER THE CASE

Marielle and Anderson were killed on the night of March 14, 2018. The councilor had left a meeting at the institute Black Housein the center of Rio. The car in which the councilor was traveling was chased by criminals to the Estácio neighborhood, which connects with the north zone.

Investigations and a plea bargain pointed to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa as the author of the shooting. He allegedly fired 13 times towards the vehicle.

Lessa is arrested. He had previously been convicted of smuggling firearms parts and accessories. The author of the plea bargain is also former PM Élcio Queiroz, who drove the Cobalt used in the crime.

Another suspect arrested is former firefighter Maxwell Simões Correia, known as Suel. It would be his responsibility to deliver the Cobalt used by Lessa for dismantling. According to investigations, all of them are involved with militias.

At the end of February, police arrested Edilson Barbosa dos Santos, known as Orelha. He is the owner of the scrap yard suspected of dismantling and disposing of the vehicle used in the murder.

The man had already been charged by the Public Ministry in August 2023. He is accused of preventing and hindering investigations.

Despite the arrests, 6 years after the crime no one was convicted. Since 2023, the investigation initiated by the Rio de Janeiro police has been monitored by the Federal Police.

In December 2023, the then Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid that the crime would be solved “shortly”. At the time, he stated that the investigations were moving towards the final phase.