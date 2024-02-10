An individual was arrested this Friday after violently and indiscriminately attacking almost a dozen women on one of the platforms of the Camp de l'Arpa metro station on Line 5 in Barcelona. The Mossos d'Esquadra are investigating whether there are more women attacked and have called on the public to locate new victims of the man.

The events took place at 9:55 a.m. on Friday and were recorded by the metro's video surveillance cameras. The individual entered the platform and walked and, with some slowness, hit the women he was bumping into. Quickly, a group of travelers realized what he was doing but could not prevent the individual from violently hitting a young woman who was wearing headphones while she was waiting for the convoy. The aggressor violently knocked the young woman down and threw her to the ground. It was then that he tried to flee, pursued by the passengers.

Finally, the Barcelona Metropolitan Transport (TMB) security guards held the aggressor until the Mossos d'Esquadra showed up at the station and proceeded to arrest the individual. The Catalan police have opened an investigation to try to find out what was the motivation that led this individual to perpetrate these indiscriminate attacks on women. The accused will appear in court in the next few hours accused of a crime of injuries.

Catalan police officers are looking for more victims who may have encountered the accused. The video of the attacks has gone viral on social networks. The Mossos do not rule out that there are more than ten victims. The Central Hate Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation. This Saturday, only one of the victims had reported the events and the regional police have explicitly requested that all those attacked file the corresponding complaint. The detainee is 30 years old and has five prior records for different crimes.

