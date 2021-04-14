The National Police arrested a person as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against industrial property when he was caught hiding in a warehouse in Murcia more than a thousand garments, some forged and others pending their stamping, between sneakers and sportswear. It was an intervention by the Citizen Attention Group. Members of the National Police, who had already arrested him for the same reason months ago, surprised him on the public highway and followed him to a place where the merchandise was.

The arrested man tried to flee when the agents stopped him, but was intercepted after a few meters. In the intervention, more than a thousand pairs of sneakers were found, in addition to a large quantity of imitation sportswear. The detainee, a 37-year-old man of Moroccan nationality, was brought to justice as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against industrial property.

Among all the seized material, the police seized a thermal label printer along with more than 400 stickers, decals and thermo-sealed with logos of different firms that apparently were going to be stamped on part of the intervened clothing, since part of the garments were perfectly prepared to carry out the last step, the brand printing to complete the forgery.