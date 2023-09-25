The National Police surprised a 37-year-old man trying to force the access door of the senior center in the Murcia district of San José de la Vega. Previously, the agents received a call from a neighbor who warned that the detainee had used the same ‘modus operandi’ in a pharmacy in the municipality.

Around 5 a.m. last September 9, the CIMACC-091 room received a call from a woman who claimed that after hearing noises outside her house, when she looked out the window she saw a man trying to force the door open. side door of the establishment. When he was discovered, he ran away from the scene.

Later, National Police agents went to the scene and checked the door of the pharmacy for signs of force and found some pliers on the floor. With the description of the subject, a search device was then established that made it possible to locate a man who fit the physical and clothing characteristics provided, trying to force access to the San José de la Vega senior center with a pickaxe. Upon noticing the police presence, the person responsible for the events tried to flee the scene, and was then pursued by the officers. Feeling cornered, he brandished a large knife at them. In a moment of carelessness, the officers were able to subdue him without anyone being injured.

The detainee, who has numerous police records for the commission of robberies and other crimes, was placed at the disposal of the Murcia Guard Court for the adoption of the appropriate precautionary measures.