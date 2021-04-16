The National Police report the arrest of a 37-year-old man who fired a BB gun at three people and at cars and threatened his former partner.

Last Saturday, a woman in S’Aranjassa, Palma, witnessed a man get out of his car, take out a weapon and fire it at a shop. The pellet struck three machines inside the establishment. He then fired the gun at four cars and at three people, who were shot in different parts of the body but did not require medical assistance.

The police investigation linked this to a similar incident when pellets were fired at a woman’s car – the ex-partner of the man arrested. One of the vehicles that was fired at last Saturday belonged to a man who had had a relationship with the woman.

Pellets were also fired at two houses in Palma beach. One of these was the home of a man who had sent a social network friend request to the woman.

It was established that the 37-year-old had previously threatened to kill his ex-partner and to end his own life. Some days prior to the events of last Saturday, he had fired at her; there were pellets on her terrace.