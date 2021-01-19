Local Police agents arrested this weekend for a crime against road safety a motorist who was caught driving at night without lights and with symptoms of intoxication. When he noticed the presence of the agents, the driver fled and was intercepted on the Camino de Cartagena.

The suspect tested positive for breathalyzer tests and after his identification it was found that he did not have a driving license, for which he was also reported for reckless driving. The car was in the name of his boss.