The National Police have arrested an individual in Barcelona who distributed child pornography files from his workplace. The arrested man used the Internet connection and computer equipment of the company where he worked. The files, which were detected thanks to software, contained recordings of sexual abuse of girls between 7 and 12 years old.

The investigation began as a result of a complaint filed by the head of human resources of a Swedish multinational that has several offices in Spain. In this way, he informed the agents that one of his employees at the Rubí (Barcelona) headquarters had connected a USB device to one of the company’s computers, and that said device contained pedophile files.

The files were detected immediately thanks to software whose operation is similar to that of an antivirus. It is a system that locates images and videos previously classified by the Swedish police as material of child sexual exploitation. Through international collaboration channels, and in order to collect the images that led to the complaint, the agents contacted the National Center for Computer Crimes of the Swedish police. After verifying the facts, the investigators discovered the existence of recordings that contained serious sexual abuse of girls between 7 and 12 years old.

Video calls during your workday with other pedophiles



After several police actions, the agents discovered the computer equipment to which the removable memory containing the illegal material had been connected, and identified the employee who was using it. In addition, -thanks to the information collected by the software- they found that the investigated, from his job and during his working day, regularly accessed a video calling application to contact other pedophiles with whom he exchanged photos and videos of child sexual exploitation.

Finally, the researchers made two searches. The first of them took place at his home, where no evidence related to the crime was found; the second, carried out in collaboration with those responsible for the company, made it possible to examine the equipment used by the arrested person at his job. As a result of the latter, the agents located the external memory that contained the pedophile files as well as the video calling application installed on the company’s corporate computer. After conducting a cursory examination of conversations with other pedophiles, officers located several conversations in which the detainee fantasized about abusing his five-year-old daughter.