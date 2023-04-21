Arrested for corruption as anti-mafia principal of Palermo

Embezzlement and corruption: this is the hypothesis of crime for which the carabinieri carried out the precautionary measure of house arrest against the principal Daniela Lo Verde, of the “Giovanni Falcone” compression institute, at the Zen in Palermo, Knight of Merit of the Republic, of the Vice President and by a private professional. The provision was ordered by the investigating judge of Palermo at the request formulated by the European delegated prosecutors Calogero Ferrara and Amelia Luise, of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (Eppo) of Palermo. According to what emerged from the investigations carried out, between February 2022 until a few days ago by the Carabinieri investigative unit, the existence of a unitary center of illicit interests would have been ascertained, made up of the suspects who, in competition with each other, would have been responsible for the alleged crimes, relating to the management of public spending fundsboth national and European, within the framework of various school projects.

In particular, school principals, by virtue of their role as public officials, “in an unscrupulous manner and in order to secure the conspicuous community funding connected”, they would have falsely certified the presence of pupils within the school even in extra-curricular hours. This is to “justify the existence of PON projects that have never been implemented or implemented only in part, in the consideration that the non-participation of students would have had a directly proportional effect on the portion of the funds allocated for each PON to the Management”. The investigative insights would have highlighted an illicit management “also for procedures for the purchase and supply of food for the school canteen service”, and computer equipment such as tablets, PCs and Iphones bought with European funds and intended for pupils.

Sergio Mattarella and Daniela Lo Verde

