The Local Police of Cieza has arrested at dawn this Sunday a young man from the municipality who is attributed a crime of attack, disobedience and serious resistance against the authority, since during the course of a brawl, “he undertook it against the agents, insulting and threatening them,” according to sources from the Cieza Local Police.

The brawl began after midnight in the area of ​​the old town of the town, when, for reasons that are unknown, several young people got into an argument “for drug reasons”, according to police sources, who also indicated that some of these people were injured with mild character by knife. Several neighbors who were observing what happened called 112, reporting that a “strong fight” was taking place in Calle Cadenas between several people.

When the agents arrived, they managed to break up the brawl, although one of the participants “repeatedly threatened the agents, insulted them and even tried to attack them,” for which he was arrested and transferred to the Civil Guard barracks in Cieza, where he remains. waiting to go to court. He is a 28-year-old man with a numerous criminal record.