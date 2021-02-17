The National Police arrested, during the afternoon of February 14, the alleged perpetrator of breaking the victim’s nose, rendering him unconscious on public roads. The agents, who were patrolling, observed a person lying on the ground and apparently unconscious, so they stopped the police vehicle and approached to check the condition of this person.

When they observed that he was bleeding from the nose and mouth, they immediately requested by the 091 station that medical services come to the scene. While the toilets went to the place, the victim regained consciousness and he told the police that he had been attacked in the vicinity of the square where he lost consciousness and described his attacker.

Several patrols combed the area until they found the aggressor who told the agents that he had hit a person because he was following him. The health workers who treated the victim took her to the hospital because from the first examination the injuries were compatible with a broken nose that was later confirmed at the hospital.

The intervention culminated in a victim, a 27-year-old male of Spanish origin, transferred to the medical center by the health services, and the aggressor, a 24-year-old Spanish youth, detained by agents of the Citizen’s Attention Group of the Provincial Citizen Security Brigade of the Murcia Police Headquarters for a crime of injury.