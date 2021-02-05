The suspects allegedly assaulted an acquaintance with an iron bar before sexually assaulting him An agent of the Civil Guard, in a file image.

Two men were arrested this Friday night by the Civil Guard in the Murcian district of Torres head accused of rob and rape another man in a squatter house. According to sources close to the case, the two suspects allegedly hit their victim with iron bars to take money from you and then sexually assault you. The Murcia Local Police attended the injured person at first and accompanied him to the Benemérita barracks to report the events.

The arrest took place late this Friday after the Benemérita and the Local Police deployed a device to obtain their location. The detainees, according to the sources, are of Moroccan nationality and have a long criminal record. They do not have a known address, which made their location difficult.

The events occurred when the victim and those arrested coincided in the squatting house in Cabezo de Torres. According to the complaint made, the two assailants began to beat the man with an iron bar to force him to give them the money and then sexually assaulted him. The victim did not require hospitalization. The suspects face an alleged crime of robbery with violence and another of sexual assault. It is expected that they will be brought to justice by a Murcia investigating court in the next few hours.