A man has been arrested by the National Police in Molina de Segura accused of assaulting a doctor. According to sources from the body, the defendant, 35 years old and Spanish nationality, demanded that the doctor give him a leave for depression, having disagreements with his company, and when she refused, she threw the computer on top of him and hit her in a arm. The man allegedly also made different threats and threw a phone at her while the doctor tried to flee the office to get safe.

The suspect, who is facing an alleged crime of attacking a public official, was later located by the Police after fleeing the consultation aboard a bicycle. The doctor was undergoing consultation at the Professor Jesús Marín health center, on August 7, in the afternoon shift. As she explained in his complaint, this neighbor arrived requesting to be treated urgently. The man demanded that the professional give him sick leave due to depression, motivating disagreements that he maintained with his company, the doctor stating that he could not extend her sick leave due to depression for the reasons he alleged.

After explaining these reasons and stating that he was going to schedule an appointment for evaluation, the man allegedly surprisingly and without saying a word grabbed the computer that was on the table, throwing it hard against the doctor. Later, according to sources from the body, the attack continued by hitting her on the arm, increasing her aggressiveness and violence at every moment, uttering all kinds of threats, also throwing a phone at her that was on the table while the doctor tried to flee the office to not to continue attacking her.

When he managed to leave the office and ask a colleague for help, the suspect had already left the center, watching him flee on a bicycle. At this time, the sources explained, the doctor herself went into a great episode of anxiety, having to be attended and treated for it. The woman, according to sources close to the case, returned to her position shortly after.

The National Police has, in each headquarters, the figure of the territorial health police interlocutor. This, the sources explained, maintains regular contacts with representative organizations in the health field to address the difficulties observed in each sector, providing advice to prevent attacks and indicate self-protection measures for health personnel.