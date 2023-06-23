President of the CPI of 8 de Janeiro, Deputy Arthur Maia said that George Washington “shames Brazil”

George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, arrested for the attempted attack at Brasília Airport, invoked the right to remain silent at the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on January 8th this Thursday (June 22, 2023). He made use of the right in the 1st question about the case during the commission.

Prior to his arrival at the CPI, George Washington filed a writ of habeas corpus at the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The request was filed on the night of Wednesday (June 21). The habeas corpus was distributed to Minister Luiz Fux. However, there was no decision in the STF until at least 4:40 pm this Thursday (June 22).

“I, as an investigator, will retain the right to remain silent”, he said when asked which day he arrived in Brasilia.

The denial caused criticism from the president of the CPI of January 8, deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA). “We know that this odious conduct, which you committed, this vile, cowardly, shameful conduct for our country, this conduct you carried out because it is in the nature of people like you to act in this clumsy, hidden, false manner, as precisely the worms hide in the sewer”, said the deputy.

“you are a criminal”, continued Arthur Maia, who also said that the facts to which George Washington is linked “shame the story” from Brazil. “You embarrass this country, you embarrass Brazil, you embarrass Brazilian society, your family. You embarrass everyone”.

Afterwards, Maia considered a decision of the right to silence given by the STF in the CPI of Covid that George Washington could only resort to the right to silence in questions that could incriminate him. The collegiate rapporteur, senator Eliziane Gama (PSD-AM), was the 1st to remember that this could be followed, according to jurisprudence.

From the morning to mid-afternoon of this Thursday (June 22), the CPI session of the 8th of January heard the testimonies of Leonardo de Castro, director of Combating Corruption and Organized Crime of the PC-DF (Civil Police of the Federal District), Renato Martins Carrijo and Valdir Pires Dantas Filho, PC-DF experts. The experts presented images of the bomb used in the attempted attack; see this report.

remember

On December 24, the PM (Military Police) and the Fire Department of the Federal District were called in around 7:30 am to investigate a possible explosive device present in a box found on the road that gives access to Brasília Airport.

The material was collected and sent to the expertise of the Civil Police of the DF. During the process, one of the access routes to the airport was blocked.

Watch the moment the police find the bomb (55s):

On the same day, the agents identified and arrested the suspect of having set up the explosive device. In a statement, businessman George Washington, 54, said the plan was “Start Chaos” that would lead to “decreation of the state of siege in the country”.

The plan would have been drawn up in the camp set up in front of the Army’s HQ (Quartel-General) in Brasília, where right-wing extremists have gathered since the beginning of November to contest the result of the election that elected the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The structure was dismantled on January 9, 2023.

The Justice of the Federal District sentenced George Washington to 9 years and 4 months in prison. The conducts involve the crimes of explosion, causing fire and possession of a firearm without authorization.