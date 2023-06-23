In testimony at the CPI on January 8, George Washington stated that he chose a PT twice in elections

George Washington de Oliveira Sousa, arrested for the attempted attack at Brasília airport, said this Thursday (June 22, 2023) that he had already voted for the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). “Going back to the subject that you spoke about just now, before the question: know that I voted twice for President Lula”, he said in response to a question from the deputy Jandira Feghali (PC do B-RJ) during the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January. Afterwards, the businessman declared that he did not vote for Lula “this time”. George Washington was sentenced to 9 years and 4 months in prison for the attempted bombing. The plan would have been prepared in the camp set up in front of the Army’s HQ (Quartel General) in Brasília, where right-wing extremists contested Lula’s victory in the 2022 elections and where the businessman said this Thursday (June 22) that he attended “often”.