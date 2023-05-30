The 16-year-old student hospitalized in the child neuropsychiatry department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan is under arrest. The accusation made by the juvenile prosecutor’s office and by the Carabinieri, who are guarding him, is that of the attempted aggravated murder of Professor Elisabetta Condò, stabbed on Monday 30 May in the “Emilio Alessandrini” secondary school in Abbiategrasso. The young man will be heard on Wednesday by the judge for the preliminary investigations for the validation hearing. He was notified of the provision only hours later because the attorney for minors Ciro Cascone and the one on duty awaited the outcome of the psychiatric examination to which the boy was subjected and the post-operative reports on the injuries suffered by the teacher. With the specialized health personnel of the San Paolo, the young man would have shown signs compatible with a paranoid-type disorder. From the hospital, however, they specify that “no diagnosis has been made, clinical investigations of the case are currently underway”.

Professor stabbed, the principal’s story



The Italian and history teacher is still hospitalized in Legnano. Yesterday she remained in the operating room for a complicated reconstructive operation that lasted over six hours. The professor suffered three 20 cm head wounds, with also a skull fracture, a 10 cm wound to the scapula and an incision in the arm, to the 15 cm ulnar artery, with injuries also to the tendons. Her course is judged to be good with the wounds healing in 35 days. However, the prognosis could be lengthened for further plastic surgery.

Today almost all 700 students of the via Einaudi institute returned to school. It was the presidency that announced yesterday that the lessons would be held regularly. Only the students of the II AL, i.e. the pupils of Elisabetta Condò and the sixteen-year-old’s companions, stayed at home. A process of elaboration of the story will be undertaken with them in the next few years, also with the intervention of psychologists.





Crepet: “Abbiategrasso is not an isolated case, the school has become a target” Nadia Ferrigo May 29, 2023

In the meantime, investigations continue to clarify the motive behind the student’s gesture. The soldiers of the Arma have reconstructed the origin of the weapons brought to school hidden in the backpack up to the moment of the attack: the Bowie model hunting knife would have taken it from the father, a hunting enthusiast. The air-operated replica of a Colt Government 1911 he would have purchased regularly at a store instead.