Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:27



| Updated 11:35 a.m.

Agents from the Murcia Local Police arrested a man this morning for attacking his wife after threatening her with a knife in the Santa Eulalia neighborhood.

Specifically, the man is accused of a crime of gender violence, according to sources from the Local Police on their social networks.

The individual, an Argentine national, came home drunk, broke the TV and attacked his wife after threatening her with a knife, according to municipal sources.

The Local Police have asked to report “whether you are a victim or witness of a situation of gender violence”, by calling 092.