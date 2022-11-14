In the busy Istiklal street in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, an attack was carried out using an explosive device, claiming the lives of 6 people and injuring 81 others. The Turkish authorities They assured that it would have been carried out by a woman who belongs to an extremist group.

Presumably a woman would have placed a bag with the explosive in the middle of the pedestrian walkway. According to preliminary information provided by the Minister of Justice, Bekir Bozdag, to the local television channel ‘A Haber’, the terrorist group Kurdistan Workers’ Party/Popular Protection Units (PKK/YPG) would be behind the attack.

(It may interest you: A nightmare: extreme camps in China to cure internet addiction).

In recent information from the interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, the captured suspect is a Syrian national. For its part, the PKK has been fighting for an independent Kurdish nation since 1984.

This is not the first time that terrorist attacks have been experienced on Turkish soil, in 2016 the capital was also the target of the extremist group called the Islamic State. In the current investigation process, Minister Bozkin assured that the event cannot yet be attributed to a specific group.

“The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place in Istanbul, Turkey. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we send our deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones,” the spokeswoman for the United States said in a statement. White House, Karine Jean-Pierre.

(Recommended reading: Turkey: Terrorist Bomb Attack Leaves At Least 6 Dead, 53 Injured.)

Despite the messages issued by the US representatives, Bozkin has decided to publicly reject the messages of sympathy received from any US spokesperson for the attack suffered in the Turkish capital.

more world news

The ‘alcoholic’ monkey that is holding up liquor stores in India: video

In the middle of a fight between neighbors, a man killed seven people

The country where painting your hair, having a dirty car and saying covid is prohibited

Trends WEATHER

With information from EFE and AFP