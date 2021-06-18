The arrested shook her mother and hit her against a glass door An agent of the Local Police of Murcia, in a file photograph. / Martinez Bueso THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 18 June 2021, 11:29

Agents of the Special Citizen Security Group (GESC) and the Family Protection and Attention Team (EPAF) of the Murcia Local Police arrested a woman this Thursday for beating her mother, 75 years old.

As explained by the Police through their social networks, the arrested one “seized her mother tightly by both arms and shook her”, at the family home in the capital of the Region. In addition, the daughter also struck his mother against a glass door, which ended up fractured.