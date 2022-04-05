Two agents arrest one of those involved in the incidents at a nightclub in the Atalayas area, yesterday

Agents of the Local Police of Murcia arrested a 40-year-old man of Spanish nationality on Monday for alleged sexual abuse of a young woman inside a nightclub. Likewise, during the intervention three other people were arrested for other reasons. Among them is the manager of the establishment, who is accused of illegal detention of two other girls, according to police sources.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred this Monday early in the morning in a local, located in the Atalayas area of ​​Murcia. After suffering the touching, the victim left the establishment accompanied by a friend, leaving two other companions inside. Already on the street, and given the symptoms of nervousness that the women presented, a man offered to take them to his house by car. The vehicle headed towards the Alicante highway, but due to the excessive speed at which it was traveling, it was intercepted a few minutes before nine in the morning by a Local Police patrol.

During the inspection of tourism, the police officers verified that the driver, 32 years old and of North African origin and Spanish nationality, lacked a driving license and, in addition, he had two requisitions from two different courts, for which he was arrested. On the other hand, the girl told the police that she had been the victim of sexual abuse. The police officers went to the drinking place mentioned by the girl, where the suspect could stay, and observed that it was closed, but that there were people inside.

The two girls contacted their friends who had stayed in the establishment by phone, and they were told that they had been illegally locked in a room inside the nightclub. The agents asked the manager to open the door, to which he refused, indicating that there were only employees in the establishment waiting for their salary to be collected. Several police units moved to the place and after an hour of negotiation, the troops managed to access the disco. Once inside, they located the girls, who were screaming, asking for help, locked in the room, and released them, sources in the case indicate.

For this fact, the 52-year-old manager of the establishment was arrested, accused of a crime of illegal detention, whom the affected indicated as the person who had put them in the locked room. In addition, the alleged perpetrator of the sexual abuse was arrested, as well as a woman who assaulted the agents during the local police action, for a crime of resistance. The proceedings were transferred to the National Police, the competent body for the investigation of sexual abuse, which is already in the hands of the Family and Women’s Care Unit (Ufam).