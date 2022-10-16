A group of 47 FC Utrecht supporters was arrested on Saturday evening in a parking lot along the A2 near Best because they wanted to ‘fight’ with supporters of the hard core of PSV in Eindhoven. The police came out to check on the group. A car deliberately rammed into an officer, she was not injured. The hard core carried clubs, a knife, melee weapons, blackjacks and balaclavas.

Information shows that the hard cores of PSV and FC Utrecht had made agreements to clash with each other on Saturday evening, according to the police spokesperson. The police immediately scaled up, and the supporters were monitored in both Eindhoven and Utrecht. As a precaution, the Mobile Unit was informed.

The supporters from the Utrecht area had gathered in a parking lot along the A2 in Best, according to the spokesperson. It involved about fifteen cars with supporters. The access roads to the parking lot were closed.

During the check, the police found several batons, a knife, melee weapons, blackjacks, balaclavas and fireworks in cars from the hard core of FC Utrecht. Everything has been confiscated. All supporters present have been arrested, it concerns 47 men.

The suspects were sent by bus to the police station. They all receive a report for, among other things, gathering together and not being able to show a valid ID. One of the drivers refused to cooperate with the police check, ignored the stop sign and drove into an officer. She managed to avoid the car and was not injured. The driver managed to escape the action. Police are investigating to find out who the driver was.