The NCB team is involved in the investigation in Mumbai after the drug angle surfaced in the case. The drug supplier’s wire is connected to Kina Bollywood Syllabus, including Riya. According to recent report, NCB has arrested Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. Her connection is with Samuel Miranda, who worked with Sushant. At the same time, Zaid Vilatra associated with this case has also been arrested.

Miranda is accused of bringing drugs

The Narcotics Bureau is investigating the matter after Riya’s drug chat went viral in the Sushant case. The team has arrested a person named Abdul Basit Parihar from Bandra area of ​​Mumbai. Abdul Basit’s connection to Samuel Miranda is being told. Miranda is accused of providing drugs at the behest of Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik. Earlier there were reports that the drug peddler caught by NCB had also taken the name of Shouvik.

Group chat was leaked in the past

A group chat was leaked in the past. In this chat Samuel Miranda wrote that call Ashok for drugs. Meanwhile, according to the report of our colleague Times Now, Shouvik had also sought drugs from his drug supplier for his father Indrajit Chakraborty. Shauvik’s chats have surfaced. In it, he has written that the goods of the Dad are over.