The truck driver who hit Davide Rebellin (51) on his bicycle on Wednesday, after which the Italian ex-cyclist died of his injuries, was found in Germany. After the collision, he turned around for a while, but then chose the hare path and committed a so-called hit and run.

According to Italian media, it concerns a 62-year-old German, who had already driven through a red light in Foggia, Italy, in 2001 and had his driving license temporarily withdrawn in 2014 after driving under the influence in Chieti, Italy. The perpetrator is currently still in Germany. He has not yet been arrested because the German Penal Code does not provide for vehicular homicide. In Italy, a file has been opened for manslaughter on the road, including hit and run and failure to help people in distress.

The Italian cameras did not record the accident itself, but did record that immediately after the accident, a truck with a German license plate stopped for four minutes and a driver got out.

Cycling world in shock

Michael Boogerd, Erik Dekker and Leo van Vliet reminisce about Davide Rebellin: ‘This was a boy for whom cycling was his life.’

Rebellin died around noon on Wednesday in Montebello Vincento. At an intersection on a regional road, he was hit by a red truck with a trailer. According to the Italian sports newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport it was a so-called blind spot accident. The truck turned right – possibly to park at the hotel restaurant La Padana – and Rebellin cycled straight ahead on his gravel bike. With all its consequences.

Rebellin, former winner of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Amstel Gold Race, didn’t stand a chance. The emergency services and his brother Carlo arrived a few minutes after the accident, but all help came too late for the former rider. Rebellin leaves behind a French wife. There is no date for the funeral yet, because an autopsy will follow first.

In 2009 Rebellin won the Walloon Arrow. © Belgium



His Work Service Vitalcare Vega team responded to the death via social media. “Dear Davide, keep pedaling, with the same smile, the same enthusiasm and the same passion as always. This is not how we imagined the future together and it is not fair to have to surrender so suddenly to your tragic absence. At the moment only a lot of pain remains to say goodbye to a champion and a reference for all of us. To your family, your loved ones, your friends and all the fans who, like us, are crying for you right now, we just want to say that we are thinking of you on your bike, looking for new roads, new climbs and new challenges up there in the sky.”

Rebellin hung up his bike at the end of this season after a career of thirty seasons in the professional peloton. In 2004 he achieved his most striking performance by winning the Amstel Gold Race, Walloon Arrow and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in one season. In 2008 he won silver in the Beijing Olympic road race.

David Rebellin • Born August 9, 1971 in San Bonifacio

• Died on November 30, 2022 in Montebello Vincento

• Prof since January 1, 1993, retired on October 16, 2022

• Most important victories: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (2004), Arrow Wallon (2004, 2007, 2009), Amstel Gold Race (2004), Tirreno-Adriatico (2001), Paris-Nice (2008), seventh stage Tour of Italy ( 1996), Clasica San Sebastián (1997)