This is the second time that Jorge Eduardo Naime, former operations commander, has had health problems since being detained

Arrested by the 8th of January, the former Operations Commander of the Military Police of the Federal District, Colonel Jorge Eduardo Naime, was taken to a hospital in Brasília on Monday (4.Nov.2023) after feeling ill in the cell where he is held. detained.

To the Power360, the PMDF stated that Colonel Naime felt unwell and was taken to Hospital Santa Lúcia, in the central region of Brasília. He has since returned to the place of custody. When asked about his health status, the corporation did not provide details and said that information on the subject is a medical responsibility.

It is the second time that the soldier has been ill since he was arrested for alleged omission during the events of January 8th. In July, the colonel was taken to a hospital after being found lying unconscious in his cell.

Naime was on vacation on the day of the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers and denies the accusations of omission or collusion with the extremists. Arrested by order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), he claims that there was a failure in the PMDF’s actions because there was no intelligence information.

In testimony to the CPI on January 8th of the Chamber of Deputies, on June 26th, Naime said that the failure of the Military Police was due to outdated information that the corporation received from the Public Security Secretariat of the Federal District.

Like Naime, other members and former members of the PMDF leadership are being investigated for alleged failure to prevent acts of depredation by the National Congress, the Palácio do Planalto and the STF. In August, the Federal Police arrested 7 soldiers.

In the decision (complete – PDF – 333 KB) that authorized preventive arrests, Moraes cited the argument of the Attorney General’s Office that the messages collected by the investigation indicate “ideological alignment” between those investigated and the protesters.

Another case

In November this year, one of the protesters arrested for 8 de Janeiro died on the premises of the Papuda Penitentiary, in Brasília. Cleriston Pereira da Cunha had a sudden illness while sunbathing, according to the prison administration.

The man was arrested in the Senate during the acts carried out on January 8th. According to the defense, the accused did not participate in the acts and entered Congress to protect himself from the gas bombs thrown by the police who repressed the depredations.

The rapporteur of the action against Cleriston, minister Alexandre de Moraes, asked on November 20 “detailed information” about his death, in addition to medical reports on care provided to the defendant during his arrest. Here’s the complete (PDF – 124 kB).