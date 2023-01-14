The Bolsonaro assault on Congress, the Supreme Court and the Presidential Palace of Brasilia on Sunday the 8th has led to 1,200 detainees to jail. More were arrested (more than 1,500 in total), but many were released on charges for “humanitarian reasons”, because they were old, sick or had children in their care. Those who remain imprisoned are, above all, the most violent and are detained red-handed inside the invaded buildings: the men go to the feared Papuda prison, and the women, to Colmeia, two prisons on the outskirts of Brasilia.

They could be accused of very serious crimes: terrorism, violent abolition of the rule of law and coup d’état, as well as criminal association and vandalism, according to what lawyer Philipe Benoni, president of the National Association of Criminal Lawyers in Brasilia, explained by phone. In addition to representing the capital’s lawyers, he already has some clients behind bars, and he knows that his defense will not be easy: “Clearly, the added sentences can reach more than 30 years. It must be understood that they were serious acts, unprecedented in the history of Brazil. Not even the 1964 coup reached that magnitude and dared to invade the institutions in that way, the three powers ”, he sums up.

A handcuffed Bolsonaro supporter outside the Planalto Palace, on January 8. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS) Bolsonaristas sitting in front of the police after invading the Planalto Palace. Eraldo Peres (AP) Police officers in training climb one of the ramps of the Brazilian presidential palace. Eraldo Peres (AP) After the riot, a police officer examines the backpack of a handcuffed man. Matheus Alves (Getty Images)

There are many indications that the radicals knew very well what had to be done to circumvent the security of the buildings. In the police files prepared after the interrogations and to which the Globo chain had access, it is stated that some were armed with stakes and pointed objects. One of the prisoners, for example, declared that he would only use them in case of “being attacked by leftists.” Once inside the presidential palace, they stole ammunition and firearms. The passivity with which the Military Police agents and some local authorities acted is also being investigated. The police commander in charge of the operation was arrested, the Secretary of Security, who was also Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government, has an arrest warrant and the governor of Brasilia was removed from office.

Meanwhile, the Papuda inmates face a rather bleak future. Despite the fact that it is a maximum security prison, it does not get rid of the main structural problem of the Brazilian prison system: overcrowding. It has a capacity for 5,800 prisoners, but houses some 13,200 people, more than double. Health and safety conditions will possibly be a shock for the 770 men arrested. The women’s prison, the new home for 420 Bolsonaristas, is a little better.

Most of the detainees are from outside of Brasilia and arrived in the capital to participate in the march on the 8th that led to the invasion. Among them are several retired soldiers.

A few days ago, when the prisoners were provisionally transferred to a police sports complex for questioning, many cried out to heaven for their lack of comfort. Some even complained that the Wi-Fi was not working, according to a lawyer who went to review her situation. Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered the arrests, was sarcastic: “Those terrorists who until Sunday caused chaos and crimes now complain that they are in prison and want the prison to be a vacation camp. That they do not think that the institutions are going to loosen up, ”he warned.

Bolsonarists detained red-handed by the police, lined up outside Planalto. UESLEI MARCELINO (REUTERS)

Lawyer Benoni clarifies that, for the moment, the coup plotters are in the prison’s temporary detention area, not in its main pavilions, where such feared prisoners as Marcola, the drug trafficker leader of the Primer Comando da Capital (PCC), the the most powerful criminal organization in South America, or famous politicians imprisoned for corruption during Operation Lava Jato. As soon as they arrived at prison, the Bolsonaristas received a pristine white uniform (shirt, pants, and flip-flops) and were vaccinated against covid-19 on a mandatory basis. They eat three times a day and have access to reading and 30 minutes with their lawyers. According to Benoni, when they move to the final wings they could share a cell with up to 50 people. “If the police sports center seemed bad to them, this is much worse, and look, this is one of the best prisons in Brazil,” he remarks.

What happens from now on is still in the nebulous ground, because its current situation is also very doubtful. All these 1,200 prisoners are not in preventive detention (which lasts ten days) or temporary (which has no defined term), but continue in a legal status that in Brazil is that of red-handed arrests. It is a no man’s land that, according to the lawyers’ representative, is quite irregular. On the other hand, he does not consider it a problem that all of them are accused by Judge Moraes of a crime as serious as terrorism or a coup d’état, although among them there are many who demonstrated peacefully. In his opinion, this is common in mass crimes, when each behavior cannot be individualized. That will be done from now on.

Analyzing each case is now up to the all-powerful Judge Moraes, but it is “humanly impossible” for his cabinet to analyze the situation of each prisoner in a reasonable time. For this reason, the lawyers in Brasilia have asked the Supreme Court to mobilize auxiliary judges to move quickly. Theoretically, the police should conclude the investigation of what happened in 30 days, but given the magnitude of the events, it is almost certain that the period will be extended. Then will come the complaints from the Prosecutor’s Office, and the trials. “It is an exceptional situation due to the seriousness of the facts, it will be a gigantic process that we do not know how he will be tried,” admits the lawyer from the capital.