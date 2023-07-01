Navojoa, Sonora.- For the probable crime of mistreatment either animal crueltythe Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJES), obtained that the Judge link to process to Martin “N”, aka “The sad”.

He was accused of having savagely kicked to one stray dogcall “the bold“, until deprive her of lifeon June 16 in navojoa.

The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office started the investigationby having knowledge, through social networks, about the facts where a subject attacked the canine with kicks, until she was killed.

Martín “N” was apprehended on Monday, June 26around 6:30 p.m., being placed at the disposal of a Judge at the Navojoa Social Readaptation Center (Cereso), who linked him to the process, imprisoned him and granted a period of one month to close the investigation. complementary.