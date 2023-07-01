Navojoa, Sonora.- For the probable crime of mistreatment either animal crueltythe Attorney General of the State of Sonora (FGJES), obtained that the Judge link to process to Martin “N”, aka “The sad”.
He was accused of having savagely kicked to one stray dogcall “the bold“, until deprive her of lifeon June 16 in navojoa.
The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office started the investigationby having knowledge, through social networks, about the facts where a subject attacked the canine with kicks, until she was killed.
Martín “N” was apprehended on Monday, June 26around 6:30 p.m., being placed at the disposal of a Judge at the Navojoa Social Readaptation Center (Cereso), who linked him to the process, imprisoned him and granted a period of one month to close the investigation. complementary.
Derived from the investigative acts carried out by personnel of the Unit specialized in crimes of rustling and crimes against animals for acts of mistreatment or crueltyit was established that The attack on “La Negrita” occurred on June 16 of the current year, in the Reforma Centro neighborhood, and it was possible to identify the probable aggressor and present the evidence to the Judge.
