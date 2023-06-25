Sunday, June 25, 2023, 10:10



| Updated 12:03 p.m.

An ‘influencer’ with more than 45,000 followers on a well-known social network has been arrested for sexually abusing a friend while she was sleeping and posting it on video on her profile. The victim reported the facts to the Civil Guard in the province of Guadalajara, who alerted the agents of Roquetas de Mar in Almería, where the alleged perpetrator resided, to carry out the arrest.

Both the agents and the victim verified that while she had been sleeping she had been recorded receiving kisses and touching without her consent. The ‘influencer’ uploaded to her profile on a well-known social network the videos of her where she kissed the victim and sexual touching in a private group on another social network. In addition, the victim also received insults and threats from the author through telephone messages.

The ‘influencer’ already had a history and previous complaints for harassment on social networks and the crimes of sexual assault, disclosure of secrets and threats are attributed to her.