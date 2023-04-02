A man who fatally ran over an agent of the Traffic Civil Guard with a stolen car this Saturday, was arrested a few hours later. The accident took place near the town of Beifar, next to the Asturian council of Pravia. Apparently, the vehicle eluded the first stop given by another civil guard who regulated traffic for the celebration of the Santiago Santana Junior Cycling trophy. Then, when he came up to a second agent who was trying to stop him next to his official motorcycle, he ran over him, causing his death.

The criminal had stolen the vehicle after injuring its owner with an axe, according to data collected by investigators, according to El Comercio. According to the account of an eyewitness to the incident, the perpetrator got out of the car after being run over with said weapon and fled. The victim, who was 49 years old, was married and was the father of a daughter

“He saved many lives”, this is how Manuel Prieto, president of the Santi Pérez de Grado Cycling School, expressed himself about the terrible accident. According to him, he expressed visibly emotional: «Without the actions of the deceased agent, many children who were participating in the test would have died. Much is owed to him.”

State of the vehicle that the alleged murderer was driving.







Like the president of this cycling school, many parents and relatives of the participants observed the “heroic performance” of the deceased civil guard. They cannot explain how such a misfortune could occur, even more so when they watched as the driver got out of the vehicle at full speed with an ax and fled.

official condolences



Through Twitter, the Government delegate in Asturias, Delia Losa, expressed her condolences for what happened. «Terrible and unjust death of the civil guard Dámaso, from the Traffic Group, when he was serving, as the Civil Guard always does, protecting and serving the Spanish. My deepest condolences to his family, his colleagues and the Benemérito Corps,” she wrote.

The Ministry of the Interior also conveyed its condolences on the same social network: “He passed away while protecting others. All our love and condolences to Dámaso’s family and friends, and to all his colleagues from the Civil Guard Traffic Group. Rest in peace”.