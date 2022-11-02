The dissemination in May of a list with the 10 most wanted fugitives in Spain continues to bear fruit: there are already four detainees. Viviana Andrea Vallejo, claimed to be part of an organization dedicated to the prostitution of women in abusive conditions and for crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering, was arrested on Friday in the Ecuadorian city of Machala. Vallejo had been leading a “fully integrated” life in Elche (Alicante), but according to the Police, at one point she fled to a jungle area between Colombia and Ecuador. The suspect, who was described as a woman with white skin, green eyes, a slim build and 1.48 meters tall, was the only woman who was part of this list of most wanted. Her ID photo already has the detainee mark on the list.

The Spanish justice claimed Viviana Andrea Vallejo, a Colombian national, for being part of an international organization dedicated to bringing women from Colombia to Spain and exploiting them sexually. According to the investigators, she offered the victims to come in exchange for 1,500 euros and then forced them to return the money by practicing prostitution in an apartment that she ran. Once in the country, they were transferred to the house, located in Elche, and they were informed that the debt contracted amounted to 3,000 euros. The conditions that the now arrested imposed on them, as described by the investigators, went through total availability. “They could only leave the flat one hour a day to run personal errands, but if a client called them they had to go back to the flat. They shared the rooms where they provided sexual services and withdrew the money they earned to pay off the debt,” explains the National Police in a press release released on Monday. In addition to monitoring the women, Vallejo was allegedly in charge of supplying cocaine to the network, since it was one of the services it offered, the investigators add. She faces a maximum sentence of 32 years in prison. The trial has not been able to take place until now because she was on the run.

When Vallejo was included on the list of fugitives last May, the Police attributed a crime of money laundering through wire transfers and money transfers. According to the police profile, the arrested woman is characterized by “non-existent human empathy” and, in addition, “her actions have caused irreparable damage to many families of various nationalities.” Together with her description, they highlighted that it was easy to identify her thanks to a mole between her nose and her lip, located on her left side, a marked Galician accent and very well-cared hands.

Viviana Andrea Vallejo, a fugitive arrested in Ecuador last Friday, in a police image. NATIONAL POLICE (NATIONAL POLICE)

The only woman in the 10 most wanted was perfectly integrated into the Alicante population, where she had brought several of her relatives. However, at some point – the Police have not specified when she, although the legal claim is from January – she went to Colombia to hide there and not be tried. According to the agents, she had hidden in an area of ​​difficult access inside the jungle, in a town very close to the Ecuadorian border. She took numerous precautionary measures; among them, she sometimes moved to Ecuadorian territory, where she finally seemed to have settled. In the operation, the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol (DIJIN) of the National Police of Colombia and the National Central Office of Interpol in Quito (Ecuador), as well as different investigative groups of the Spanish Police, have collaborated. Vallejo had also been included in the fugitive list of EUROPOL and the Interpol Support to El PAcCTO program, financed by the EU to detain fugitives in Latin America.

Just a few hours after spreading the news of Vallejo’s arrest, the National Police is asking through the networks for help to locate another of the six fugitives who remain to be arrested. The individual, 46 years old and of Belgian origin, is claimed for money laundering and arms trafficking and has used numerous identities, such as Tom Michielsen, Tom Richard or Diane Michielsen. “If you have any information, write to us at [email protected] or call us at 091 ″, he asks for an official message from the body.

The first three arrested

The first of the fugitives arrested was Manuel Bellido Moreno, 46, in early June. He was considered “the largest currency counterfeiter in Spain” and the search for him was requested by eight courts. A woman recognized him in the photo that was published, despite the fact that he was much balder and slightly heavier, and went to an agent from the Madrid Metro Mobile Brigade and provided his address details. He turned out to be well liked in his neighborhood. Neighbors tried to prevent his arrest by throwing objects at the officers.

The Civil Guard arrested the second arrested a few days later. Luis Martínez Calleja, 29, was specialized in moon landings (throwing a car against the door or window of an establishment to facilitate entry and then fleeing with the loot at full speed). He had “innumerable” legal claims, for the commission of moon landings and all kinds of high-profile robberies with force.

Diego Darío González Ghersi was the third. They located him in August despite the fact that he had noticeably transformed his physical features to make it difficult to locate him. He had dyed his hair blonde, wore colored contact lenses and insoles to appear taller, and altered and enlarged his recognizable tattoos to disguise them. He had been on the run since February, after being convicted of abusing his daughter when the girl was five years old.