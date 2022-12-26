A man was arrested at dawn this Monday after colliding with his vehicle against a car and a house in Murcia.

An endowment of the Local Police of Murcia in La Alberca was in charge of arresting the man. The driver, who gave a positive breathalyzer test after being apprehended, had collided with another vehicle, but fled.

His escape plan led him to drive through several neighborhoods in the Murcian capital, until he finally collided again. On this occasion with a house located in Santiago El Mayor.

It was then that the agents took the opportunity to arrest him and perform breathalyzer tests.