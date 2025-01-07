Civil Guard agents have arrested a man as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of violation of sentence, by violating the protection order on a victim of violence of gender to whom he threatened with a axe of large dimensions, attack and serious disobedience to agents of authority.

The performance took place on January 5, in a town in the north of the province of Caceresafter having received an emergency call at Central 062 of the Civil Guard from a victim of gender violence in which she reported that her ex-partner, regarding whom she has a protection order, had been wandering near the property inside which he was, with “aggressive and threatening attitude”while carrying a large axe.

Given the seriousness of the events, several Civil Guard patrols were immediately deployed to locate the alleged perpetrator, whose search continued throughout the afternoon and, finally, after midnight, the man was located inside a home, specifically in the home of his parents, with whom he lives.

Despite the agents’ attempts to obtain his voluntary collaboration, the detainee showed at all times a “defiant and aggressive attitude”as he threw objects and flatly refused to leave the house.









Given this situation and given the possible risk to the physical integrity of the residents of the home, with the knowledge of the judicial authority, the agents entered the interior of the house, at which time the man attacked the officers with a large stick, causing minor injuries to two of them, the Civil Guard reported in a press release.

After neutralizing the aggressor, he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the aforementioned crimes and was transferred to official Civil Guard offices for the corresponding proceedings.

Once these were completed, the detainee was placed at the disposal of the competent judicial authority, who has ordered his entry into provisional detention.