Agents of the local police of Ceutí and Lorquí managed to arrest a man who, after impersonate a policeman, entered the home of an octogenarian with the intention of stealing the gold she had in the property, for which, Gagged her, assaulted her and threw her to the ground causing injuries, according to police sources.

The events occurred around 8 a.m. this Sunday, when a neighbor alerted 112 of what was happening. Several teams from the Ceutí Local Police quickly moved to the place, reinforced by other agents from Lorquí, who, upon entering the house, found that the subject, in his 50s, had gagged and tied the old woman with tape, and that he had also attacked her and thrown her to the ground causing various injuries. Then I run away.

Quick acting made the man could be located and neutralized in a nearby location a few minutes later. The woman was treated ‘in situ’ for the injuries she suffered and had to be transferred to the Morales Meseguer hospital in Murcia.