Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Jesus Jael N, was arrested by investigative police from the state of Sinaloa who filled out an arrest warrant for the alleged crime of qualified homicide with advantage in prejudice of Ezequiel N, ex officio builderin the municipality of Ahome.

This person was found beaten to death inside the Bayonet drain in the vicinity of ejido Mochisthe afternoon of February 14 of the current year.

The information that was obtained mentions that on the night of Friday, February 11, Jesús Jael N, was riding in a car that is used as an Uber, along with other individuals. They moved through the streets as well as avenues of colony 72.

Later they passed by a hot dog store and saw Ezequiel N, who was buying a hot dog. Subjects parked and waited for their victim to drive off.

Minutes later they followed her, taking advantage of a very dark place where there were no witnesses, they intercepted Ezequiel N. They forced him into the car and then left.

The subjects took the Mochis-Ahome highway and headed towards the Mochis ejido; When they reached the Bayoneta drain, they turned north, then stopped the sedan. There they were beating Ezequiel N, repeatedly hitting his body with a board and later throwing him into the drain. The victim died and was located three days later.

State investigative police together with municipal agents collected data on the events and the investigation file on the homicide was initiated. At the beginning there were results and elements of homicides from the north zone executed the arrest warrant against Jael N and he was placed at the disposal of the corresponding authority.

Still missing are the other accomplices in the crime of the mason who only went out that night to buy something for dinner. The criminal case is 90/2022.