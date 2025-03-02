National Police agents arrested a young man last week as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of revelation of secrets, when recording in public bathrooms of a shopping center in Majorca.

In a press release, the National Police has reported that the events occurred in a Shopping Center in Mallorcawhen a young man entered the bathrooms and observed another man in a suspicious attitude.

At one point when the victim was urinating, he turned around and watched as the young man I was focusing on his mobile. When he finished and turned again he saw again how the alleged author was with his cell phone in his pocket and the visible camera, realizing that he could be recording him. When leaving the bathrooms he told his partner what happened.

Already in the parking lot, when he left with his partner to take the car, the victim observed the alleged author between two vehicles looking at the mobile At the same time he was playingso he went to recriminate the action of recording him in the bathrooms.

At that time a discussion began between the victim, the couple of this and the alleged author, to the point where there was a struggle falling the denounced to the ground and falling the mobile also to the ground, so the complainant took the opportunity to take it and not return it. Then, the alleged author fled the place and the victim waited for emergency services.

After this episode, the denounced used his GPS to locate the mobile, and went to Manacor since he gave him the location of a home. The young man required the police explaining that a couple had removed their mobile in the parking lot of a supermarket and that They fledwarning security services.

The agents went to the home where the couple was in question, who They told what had happened In the urinals and later in the parking lot, collaborating with the agents to whom they delivered the terminal.

They collected all the information of the facts and found out that on the mobile They were up to 15 recordings of the public bathrooms of the mall where in some you could see to the intimate parts of the men who were there. Once with all the data it was when the agents proceeded to arrest the alleged author for a crime of revelation of secrets, intervening the mobile phone.