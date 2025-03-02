National Police agents have arrested a young man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of revelation of secrets to the record in the public bathrooms of a shopping center In Mallorca.

The events occurred last week, when a young man entered the bathrooms and observed another with a suspicious attitudeas reported by the National Police in a statement.

At one point, when the victim was urinating, he turned around and observed how the young man focused on his mobile. When finishing and turning, he saw how the detainee wore the phone in his pocket with the visible camera and thought he could be recording it.

Already in the parking lot, when the alleged victim and her partner were preparing to take the car, they saw how the alleged author of the video It was played between two cars and they went to recriminate him that he would have recorded it. At that time, an argument began between the three and there was a struggle in which the arrested fell to the ground.









The alleged victim took advantage of the situation to get the mobile of the arrestedthat had fallen to the ground, while the author fled the place. After the escape, the young engraving waited for emergency services, who told him that he should go to the National Police to denounce the facts.

After this episode, the denounced used his GPS to locate the mobile and went to Manacor, where the device was, in possession of the complainant. The young man required the phone to the police, who explained that A couple had removed the device in the parking lot of a supermarket before fleding.

The police went to the couple’s home, which reported what happened in the urinary and parking and collaborated with the agents, to whom they delivered the terminal.

Police gathered all the information of the facts and found out that there was up to 15 recordings of public bathrooms of the mall where, in some, they could be seen to the intimate parts of the men who were there.

Once all the data was collected, the agents proceeded to arrest the alleged author for a crime of revelation of secrets and intervened the mobile phone.