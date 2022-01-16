Last Monday, the Local Police of Alhama, arrested a 42-year-old resident of the town, for entering the facilities of the ‘El Praíco’ sports center, with a knife, which made the caretaker of the facilities evict to children and adults who at that time were doing sports at that time.

On the afternoon of last Saturday, the agents received a call alerting the presence of a man in the health center with signs of having received a stab wound to the side and face. Agents from the Alhama de Murcia Local Police Corps immediately began the search for the alleged aggressor, being found locked up in his home with obvious symptoms of having impaired mental faculties. The subject, who initially threatened the agents, proceeded to climb onto the terrace of his house and threatened to jump and kill himself, forcing the police officers to engage in a tense negotiation in order to avoid it.

The agents, who had managed to reach the alleged aggressor through an adjoining house, took advantage of an oversight by the individual to apprehend him and proceed to arrest him, an action during which one of the agents suffered various bruises on his limbs, the detainee being the same as on Monday broke into and destroyed the lockers and machinery of the sports facilities.