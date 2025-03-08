The National Police has arrested a priest from the Highlands School El Encinar school, located in La Moraleja (Madrid), as the alleged perpetrator of a sexual assault on a minor student.

The 58 -year -old man, It was arrested On Thursday night by the units of attention to the family and women (UFAM) following a complaint filed that same day, police sources have confirmed.

It is expected to be brought to court in the next few hours while the investigation It remains openThey have added the same sources.

The school has activated the “safe environments protocol To give an immediate response, “said the educational center in a statement. According to the school, private and bilingual, the chaplain is responsible for the Primary and Secondary students of the center.

In a letter addressed to the families of the center, the director, Jesús María Delgado, has also reported that the priest “has remained section of its functions“While the investigation takes place.

“We are aware of the gravity of the facts denounced, and this situation causes us a lot of pain. We are available to meet any consultation or need, “added the director in the letter.