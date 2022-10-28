An ordinary police patrol in Logroño ran into an extraordinary event on Monday: a 43-year-old man who was routinely identified was carrying, wrapped in aluminum foil, a sandwich filled with 92 doses of the drug speed (a type of methamphetamine). What caught the attention of the agents was that the individual quickened his pace when he saw them arrive. They gave him the high. When they began to search him, they not only found the drug sandwich, but also 355 euros in 50 bills, for which he is accused of an alleged crime against Public Health for drug trafficking, according to police sources in the Rioja capital. .

It was 2:00 in the morning on Monday, when the radio-patrol agents of the Citizen Attention Group of the National Police of La Rioja who were working in the center of Logroño saw the “nervous and elusive” movements, according to what he says. the press release of the National Police.

The man, a resident of Logroño, upon seeing the policemen, began to run and change direction “abruptly” in his trajectory, which was interpreted by the police officers as abnormal behaviour. So they started chasing him.

When the police managed to intercept him, they asked him to identify himself. At that time, the individual “was very nervous, sweating, and gave incongruous responses,” according to the aforementioned statement. It was during the frisk that the policemen saw the loaf sandwich with the drug inside, wrapped in silver paper.

At that very moment of the identification and search, according to the police note, “when the agent opens the sandwich, he verifies that inside it is a plastic wrapper, containing a pasty white substance, apparently “speed”, with 92 doses of said substance”. In turn, the 355 euros divided into 50 bills are found and seized.

For this reason, the agents arrested this man, who has no criminal record, for a crime against Public Health and was transferred to the Superior Police Headquarters, where he has been brought to justice. This intervention is part of the continuous plans carried out by the National Police to detect the existence of possible drug sales points in urban areas.