The Santander Local Police arrested a driver this Saturday for circulate in the opposite direction on the Autovía de la Meseta, the A-67. After a lengthy high-speed chase, officers found that the ‘kamikaze’ driver I didn’t have a driving license. But not only that, but the vehicle had been stolen from a dealership and tested positive for cannabis.

The event occurred early in the morning, while the agents were preparing an intervention on Tomás y Valiente street. Then they saw a pass vehicle in the wrong direction, which caught his attention. After warning him, the 41-year-old man accelerated and got from the S-10 on the motorway, but in the opposite direction.

Then a chase began, in which several patrols participated to try to stop the neighbor of the town of Muriedas. Several vehicles had to dodge it to avoid hitting it.

Caught after a brush

Before entering the motorway from the Burgos road, there was a brush with another vehicle, what caused it to shift to the median. He then tried to flee on foot towards Camargo, before being intercepted. The woman who was traveling with him acknowledged that the car was stolen eight days ago at a dealership in Santander. Police officers have instituted proceedings for an alleged crime of reckless driving, road safety and not having a driver’s license.