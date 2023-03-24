Thursday, March 23, 2023, 9:05 p.m.





The Mossos d’Esquadra have arrested a man allegedly related to the death of a woman whose body was found on a farm in Móra la Nova (Tarragona) this Thursday, according to police sources reported to Europa Press.

In a statement, the Mossos have explained that they have received the notice of discovery around 8:15 a.m. and the agents have opened an investigation to clarify the facts.

A judicial delegation has come to the place and has certified the death with signs of violence. Now, the investigation is under judicial secrecy.