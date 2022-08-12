Building in which two people have been attacked with hammer blows in Alcalá de Henares in a Google maps image.

Behind the sofa and after leaving a trail of blood behind. This is how the agents of the National Police found a man who had allegedly just attacked two people with a hammer inside a house in the Madrid municipality of Alcalá de Henares this morning. The victims have been found unconscious, in serious condition, and have needed to be hospitalized after a first attention from the Summa toilets. The detainee had managed to descend to the lower floor after the attack and hide behind the piece of furniture, a rather imperfect plan.

Around half past four in the morning this Friday, the neighbors have alerted 091 of noise in this house located on the fourth floor on Carabaña street. When the agents entered the home, they found a 50-year-old Polish man and a 44-year-old Spanish woman unconscious and with several blunt blows to the head. In the kitchen, the weapon allegedly used in the attack: a hammer with traces of blood.

In the first investigations to clarify what happened, the agents have called the bells of the rest of the neighbors to check if they had heard anything. When the neighbor from the floor below the one where the attack was opened and the police entered, they discovered traces of blood. There was the alleged aggressor, hidden behind the woman’s sofa, who had nothing to do with what happened. The agents have arrested him there accused of attempted murder. This is a 39-year-old Spanish man. The most plausible hypothesis is that the detainee had climbed down the facade after the attack to that house and had accessed through the window.

The two victims were unconscious due to severe head injuries caused by the hammer blows. Both have had to be intubated and transferred in serious condition. She has been admitted to the La Paz hospital and he to the Ramón y Cajal. The woman’s life is in danger, so the detainee could be charged with murder, if the worst finally happens. The Police continue to investigate the relationship between the victims and the aggressor to find out what triggered the attack.

