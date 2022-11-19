A 31-year-old French citizen, with a history of sexual assault on a minor while he was also a minor, has confessed to being the perpetrator of the kidnapping and murder of Vanesa, a 14-year-old Spanish woman who lived with her parents and siblings in the municipality of Tonneins, in the south of France. Olivier Naboulet, prosecutor of the Republic in the city of Agen, explained on Saturday that the suspect was located at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, a few hours after the girl’s disappearance. He immediately admitted the facts and pointed out to the gendarmes the place where her body was found.

“I know why you are here,” the man, a resident of the area, told the gendarmes when they went to look for him at his house. They had located it thanks to the multiple video surveillance cameras of Tonneins, a municipality of 9,000 inhabitants on the banks of the Lot River. The cameras detected his vehicle in the vicinity of where Vanessa had disappeared. Through these, they identified him and located him at his house in Marmande, 20 kilometers from Tonneins. The girl was found lifeless in an abandoned house in the village of Birac-sur-Trec, between Marmande and Tonneins.

Vanesa’s parents were alarmed when, on Friday afternoon, their daughter did not return from school. At 6:45 p.m., her mother called the gendarmerie, which launched the investigation.

A colonel of the gendarmerie was in charge of notifying the parents of the discovery of the body. He did so in the presence of Annie Courges, president of the La Mouette association, the vice president of the association, Christine Bonfanti-Dossat, and a translator.

“It is a family of Spaniards who have been in France for more or less a year,” Courges said by telephone. “Our role has been to be there with them at the moment they were told that the murdered little girl had been found.”

The parents spent the night at the Marmande hospital, near Tonneins. Vanesa’s younger brother and sister slept at a neighbor’s house.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The mayor of Tonneins, Dante Rinaudo, in a video message, asked the inhabitants of the municipality to cover the family. “It is an absolute drama for her, for her family, for her mom, for her dad, for her sister, for her brother. I have spent part of the day with them, and I have seen the hopelessness in the eyes of the children, of the brother and sister,” said the mayor. “These are hard and horrible times for them. I would like us to accompany them, to be with them”.

Prosecutor Naboulet explained at a press conference that the confessed perpetrator of the crime had been sentenced to 15 days in prison in 2006, when he was 15 years old, for a sexual assault. He served two years on probation. Being a minor at the time of that conviction, he was not on any list of sexual offenders or was subject to any type of control, the prosecutor added. Investigators continued to question him on Saturday night while awaiting more details about the motives and nature of the attack. At the end of the interrogation, he can be charged.

On October 14, the murder in Paris of Lola, a 12-year-old girl, shocked the country and sparked a political controversy. The defendant, Dahbia B., is a 24-year-old woman born in Algeria without legal residence in France and pending an expulsion order.

France has held this Saturday a day of demonstrations against sexist violence, with tens of thousands of people in the streets of Paris and other cities.