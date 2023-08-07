Monday, August 7, 2023, 7:23 p.m.



A man has been arrested this Monday afternoon accused of ending the life of his partner with a knife, supposedly a knife, in the Pescadería neighborhood, in the capital of Almeria, in an alleged case of gender violence that still is under investigation by the National Police.

Sources of the investigation have confirmed that a man has been arrested who, according to the indications, would be the sentimental partner of the victim. The arrested man has been transferred to police stations after his arrest.

As indicated by the unified emergency service 112 Andalusia, the events took place shortly before 5:40 p.m. at an address located on Calle Galera in the capital, according to the notices given by the witnesses.

Thus, notice has been given to the National Police, Local Police and health services, which have tried to revive the woman who has finally died. The investigation remains open while the scene remains cordoned off for the judicial removal of her body.