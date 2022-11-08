Seven people arrested in an operation against drug trafficking on the northwest coast of Cádiz, between the towns of Rota and Chipiona. NATIONAL POLICE (NATIONAL POLICE)

It was not even dawn when the more than 150 agents of the National Police have been deployed, this Tuesday, between Rota and Chipiona to deal a new blow to the drug trafficker in Cádiz. “Today they have been very calm. There were so many police officers who were clear about who we were”, explained one of the researchers. The agent highlights the nuance because the last time they saw each other’s faces with the members of this group, everything was not so peaceful. It happened in the early hours of October 20 in Lebrija (Seville), when the policemen were received with shots from a long weapon and hunting ammunition. “They thought it was a turnaround [un robo de droga entre narcotraficantes]”, clarifies the same source.

Although the scenarios of the raids have been different in the two coups – this Tuesday Chipiona and Rota, the northwest coast of Cádiz and last October on a farm in Lebrija -, the Cádiz Police are clear that the seven detainees are part of of a clan settled in the town of Rota “specialized in drug trafficking, especially hashish and marijuana.” They carried out their activity in one of the hot spots for hashish in the province: the Guadalquivir River, the former highway for this substance, until the siege in the Strait of Gibraltar turned it back into a staging area.

The route of the Guadalquivir river through the provinces of Cádiz and Seville is made up of endless marshes and intricate channels that, in the dark of night, are only practicable for those who know the area. It is the ideal point for the gangs that bring hashish from Morocco on board narco-boats or fishing and pleasure boats, unload the bundles to hide them or transfer them to an SUV. The rural areas of Lebrija witness these movements and it was precisely there that the incident occurred in the early hours of October 20. The alleged drug traffickers received the agents who were stalking them on a farm with an unspecified number of shots, which fortunately did not cause personal injury.

The agents believe that the aggressiveness of that occasion was motivated because the perpetrators of the shots believed that they were being robbed by another gang, something common in recent years and that leads to dangerous clashes and settling scores. In that operation, investigators from the Rota Police Station and GRECO from the General Police Station of the Judicial Police arrested two people involved.

This Tuesday, at 6 in the morning, those arrested between Chipiona and Rota – where the investigators believe that the central logistics of the gang were located – had no doubts that the 150 agents did not come to rob them. The Police already adds seven detainees from this clan, to whom they charge drug trafficking crimes and belonging to a criminal organization. However, from the Cádiz Police Station they assure that the number of prisoners could rise, since in the nine searches carried out they have not located all the suspects that were expected.

The head of the Court of Instruction Number 1 of Rota maintains the secrecy of the proceedings for now and the police have avoided providing more details about the band and what its way of operating was. It has transpired that in the different registries the investigators have located up to 4.5 tons of hashish. The detainees remain for now guarded in the dungeons of the Rota police station, waiting to be brought to justice.

This new raid is part of the Special Security Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar of the Secretary of State for Security. This deployment of the Ministry of the Interior has been active since mid-2018 with the involvement of the National Police and the Civil Guard. In this second body, an exclusive body was created to fight drug trafficking, the OCON Sur, coordinated by the Regional Center for Analysis and Intelligence against Drug Trafficking (CRAIN).

In mid-September, the Interior announced its intention to reorganize the structure of OCON, so that these agents gradually become part of the anti-drug teams (EDOA) of the different Civil Guard commands in the area. The idea is that the dispersion of these 150 agents ends the temporary nature of the unit and ends up becoming a stable element in each area, although professional associations and anti-drug entities have shown their misgivings and skepticism with the measure.