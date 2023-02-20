The National Police have arrested a fugitive in the French town of Gouvieux (about 10,000 inhabitants) who attempted the lives of two agents in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias in 2017. Eduardo SG, whom investigators have described as “very dangerous” , fled Spain through Morocco and settled in northern France, where he cared for and rode racehorses. On February 6, a court in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias issued an arrest warrant, since the fugitive was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for a crime of attacking law enforcement officers and two crimes of injury. . On February 9, he was arrested thanks to a collaboration between the Spanish and French police authorities, within the framework of the ENFAST Network (European Network of Active Search Teams for Fugitives).

The events for which he was wanted occurred in 2017. Eduardo SG was spotted by two National Police officers leaving his ex-partner’s home by car, against whom he had a restraining order. This caused a road chase in which Eduardo SG carried out several maneuvers with his vehicle with the intention of ramming the police car that was chasing him. At one point during the chase, he stopped dead and reversed, thus managing to lash out at the police vehicle several times and drag it into a ravine with a 60-meter drop, all while threatening to kill the officers. Finally, he managed to bring the car to the edge of the incline of the road, but one of the officers was able to move the parking brake to prevent the vehicle from falling down the hill. Even so, the policemen were injured with injuries that have left sequelae and the car was destroyed.

Both because of his maneuver and his background, the individual was considered “highly dangerous” by the investigators, since, in addition, he could pose a great risk to the physical integrity of his ex-partner, who has not stopped receiving threats, according to the National Police. For this reason, his location and subsequent arrest was a “priority” for the agents in the case.

Following the arrest warrant issued on February 6 —six years after the events occurred— by a court in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, the investigators confirmed that Eduardo SG had left the Canary Islands and that, via Morocco, he had established in France. In this country, the agents verified that he was dedicated to the care and riding of race horses in several French cities, having his last residence in a town in the French region of Gouvieux since 2020.

The Spanish agents transferred all the information collected to the French authorities, while coordinating with the Sirene Spain Office —the office in charge of managing information regarding European fugitives— to issue the corresponding European Arrest and Surrender Order. Finally, the fugitive was located and arrested, on February 9, in the French town of Gouvieux.