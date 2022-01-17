COLPISA Monday, January 17, 2022, 9:44 p.m.



The National Police has arrested a 29-year-old man identified as JCLE, as the alleged perpetrator of the attack on soccer player Joan Jordán in the Copa del Rey round of 16 match held at the Benito Villamarín stadium between Betis Balompié and Sevilla, a match stopped and suspended on Saturday after a plastic bar hit the head of the aforementioned Sevilla player and culminated the following day with the celebration of the remaining time of the match.

According to the National Police, JCLE has been arrested for alleged crimes of public disorder and injury and has been proposed for punishment for infraction of the sports law, being released with charges. He has a history of mistreatment, injuries and robbery with force.

After the suspension of the game last Saturday night on account of the aforementioned altercation, the meeting was resumed from 4:00 p.m. this past Sunday, although behind closed doors. However, the same security device was mobilized with Police Intervention units, prevention and reaction units, cavalry and a helicopter to cover possible incidents abroad.