The Civil Guard has arrested a man who drove 68 kilometers in the opposite direction at dawn and in a state of drunkenness on two highways in the province of Soria. The pilot, who did not cause any accident, traveled that distance ignoring the instructions of the agents who came out to try to intercept him, and even tried to ram them, so that they had to jump into the ditch to avoid be run over The driver circulated at first on the A-15 highway. There he ran into the first patrol. Then he headed towards the A-62 highway. The agents who participated in his arrest had to remove him through the window.

This episode of reckless driving was recorded on August 20, around 01:45 in the morning from Saturday to Sunday, as reported by the Civil Guard in a statement on Thursday. The first notification came when it was noticed that the man, from Zaragoza and whose age has not been provided by the authorities, was moving in the opposite direction along the A-15 highway, which runs through the province of Soria from north to south until it joins the A- 2, the road between Madrid and the Basque Country. The agents of the Traffic team of the Civil Guard tried to stop him for the first time and he responded by “attacking them and forcing them to jump into the ditch to avoid being run over.” The driver continued his journey towards the A-2 highway.

The agents communicated with each other to form a device between the patrols that were mobilized that night from the province and ended up stopping the vehicle at kilometer 135 of the A-2 highway, in the vicinity of Alcolea del Pinar, where the detainee had tried to escape. When they finally managed to get the car to stop, after 68 kilometers of reckless driving, they had to break the windows because the driver refused to open the doors and identify himself. The agents had to remove him from the passenger compartment through the window, arrest him and transfer him to the Civil Guard post in Arcos de Jalón, south of Soria.

The detainee did not cause any accident or other additional problem on the road. The breathalyzer test yielded a result of 0.62 milligrams of alcohol per liter of breath, when the legal maximum allowed behind the wheel for drivers in general is 0.25 milligrams.

The man is accused of crimes against road safety “for driving with manifest recklessness”, seriously endangering the life or integrity of people, for which he could receive a prison sentence of between six months and two years and the withdrawal of the card between one and six years. He is also being investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol, for attacking law enforcement officers whom he tried to ram, and for gross disobedience to the authorities. The Court of Instruction 1 of Almazán has taken charge of the case.

This kamikaze episode joins the one carried out just a few days ago by another 62-year-old man, who drove 70 kilometers in the opposite direction on the Andalusian A-92 highway. This driver, who tripled the maximum alcohol allowed at the wheel, circulated between the provinces of Granada and Almería and also ignored the notices of the agents.